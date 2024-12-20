Evelise N. Roman, 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault following an incident in the 2000 block of Coventry Road on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to police.

Police were called to assist EMS personnel who were evaluating an unconscious woman with a feeding tube during a domestic situation. Roman reportedly had an interaction with her child, who appeared to not want her nearby, witnesses said.

EMS workers asked Roman to step away, but she allegedly kicked one of them in the groin. Police intervened and attempted to transport Roman to the hospital for further evaluation. During this process, Roman scratched a police officer’s hand, causing it to bleed, authorities said.

Both victims were performing their duties at the time of the incident, according to the release.

Roman was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, court records show. A criminal complaint was filed

