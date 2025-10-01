Judge Jeffery Wright handed down the sentence after Edwin Ulysses Concepcion, 25, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 29 to criminal homicide and multiple firearms offenses. A jury had been set to hear the case this week before Concepcion changed his plea in court.

Prosecutors called the killing a “deliberate and unprovoked attack.” Concepcion did not offer a reason when given the chance to speak, and Lugo’s brother, speaking through a translator, asked for answers during the hearing, according to the release.

Investigators used surveillance video to track Concepcion following Lugo on the first block of West New Street before running off; additional footage showed him holding a black handgun. A rideshare receipt tied to Concepcion helped police locate him. A search of his South Queen Street residence the next day recovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number, clothing, a phone matching the shooter, and a debit card used to buy the ride. His fingerprints matched the handgun, authorities said.

Concepcion was barred from possessing a gun due to a prior felony burglary and later was additionally charged for attempting to buy a pistol at a Lititz Pike shop in April 2023 by falsifying his criminal history on the purchase form. He must also pay more than $1,400 toward funeral costs, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Adam Flurry and Manheim Township Police Sgt. Andrew Dobish filed the charges. First Deputy Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade prosecuted the case.

