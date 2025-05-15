The April 30 incident was captured on surveillance video, which appears to contradict the official police version of events released the next day.

Video Disputes Police Narrative

The video, recorded around 5:30 p.m. behind the Wingstop restaurant on Fruitville Pike, shows Fisher—wearing shorts, a polo shirt, and slip-on shoes—exit an unmarked SUV and immediately draw his handgun on 24-year-old Benny Peña-Rivera of Lancaster, who had just parked his motorcycle.

Fisher approaches from behind, grabs Peña-Rivera by the shoulder, and attempts to wrestle him off the bike while still holding the firearm. Peña-Rivera breaks free and runs from the frame. Fisher is later seen returning to his vehicle and activating its police lights.

Township police originally claimed Peña-Rivera shoved Fisher during the stop and used the motorcycle to push past him. But the video shows Fisher initiating the physical contact with his gun already drawn, and makes no clear indication that Peña-Rivera was violent or aware Fisher was a police officer.

Charges Dropped Against Biker

Peña-Rivera was arrested on May 1 and charged with Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Evading Arrest, Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, and multiple summary traffic violations.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office dropped all criminal charges.

“The Manheim Township Police Department and the parties agreed with the resolution of the charges in this manner based on the facts and circumstances of the case,” DA Heather Adams said in a statement.

Peña-Rivera instead pleaded guilty to six summary offenses, including driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to stop at a red light, and careless driving.

Township, DA Decline Further Action

The township confirmed Fisher will continue to receive pay during the investigation.

Township Manager Rick Kane, listed as the press contact, declined repeated requests for comment Thursday. The district attorney’s office also confirmed it is not investigating Fisher’s use of force and has not referred the matter to the state Attorney General.

Witnesses, Background, And Ongoing Questions

Peña-Rivera, who works at the Wingstop where the traffic stop occurred, said he had no idea he was being followed or that the man in shorts and a polo shirt stepping out of the unmarked SUV was a police officer. He said he only ran after Fisher allegedly shouted, “On the ground, on the ground, or I will shoot you.”

Two Wingstop co-workers who witnessed the confrontation said Fisher kept his gun aimed at Peña-Rivera as he fled and only identified himself as law enforcement after returning from the chase.

Now, Peña-Rivera is seeking to clear his name online, where multiple outlets published stories based on the initial police narrative. He has denied acting aggressively and says he was caught off guard by the officer’s actions.

Fisher was appointed Manheim Township’s police chief in October 2023, after previously leading Allegheny Township Police in Westmoreland County.

Daily Voice has contacted Peña-Rivera’s attorney, Ed Pfursich, for a copy of the video. Check back for updates.

