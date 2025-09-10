Overcast 71°

Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree Near Lancaster Elementary School: Manheim Twp. Police

A driver was killed after crashing into a tree near an elementary school in Manheim Township on Wednesday morning, Sept. 10, police announced.

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The single-vehicle crash happened in the 500 block of Snyder Road near Bluestone Drive, close to Reidenbaugh Elementary School, at around 8:32 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

Responders found the driver dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

A stretch of Snyder Road was shut down for several hours while officers investigated, but the roadway has since reopened, authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip online

