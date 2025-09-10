Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree Near Lancaster Elementary School: Manheim Twp. Police

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 500 block of Snyder Road near Bluestone Drive, close to Reidenbaugh Elementary School, at around 8:32 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police.

Responders found the driver dead at the scene, police said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

A stretch of Snyder Road was shut down for several hours while officers investigated, but the roadway has since reopened, authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip online

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manheim Township and receive free news updates.