Derreck Michael Wilkins, 26, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and harassment, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2025, at an apartment on the 1900 block of Oregon Pike, police said.

According to the affidavit, Wilkins had been drinking and arguing with a victim throughout the day. When the victim tried to leave the residence, Wilkins allegedly shoved them into a bedroom, locked the door, and disabled their vehicle to stop them from leaving. After about 15 minutes, the victim managed to escape while Wilkins was distracted, police wrote.

Responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Wilkins refused to cooperate, becoming combative. He allegedly picked up a two-year-old child and walked outside into freezing temperatures despite officers’ concerns for the child's welfare.

When officers tried to arrest him, Wilkins held the child tightly, pulling the toddler into his chest and refusing to release them, the affidavit said. Police reported that Wilkins “used the child as leverage to resist arrest.” Six officers, along with a taser deployment, were required to take Wilkins into custody and safely remove the child from his grasp, authorities said.

Wilkins was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Courtney M. Monson and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. His formal arrangement is scheduled for March 14.

