A MOD Pizza manager in Lancaster is accused of stealing over $10,000 from company deposits and covering it up using forged paperwork, Manheim Township police announced on Friday, May 23.

Bryan Cramer

 Photo Credit: Manheim Twp. PD
Bryan Patrick Cramer, 33, of Lancaster, was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Forgery after his arrest on Tuesday, May 20, according to a criminal complaint.

In April, MOD Pizza launched an internal investigation after noticing missing funds. Investigators say Cramer admitted to taking money from 32 deposits totaling $10,249.91, citing financial hardship in his personal life.

Police say Cramer maintained two deposit logbooks. The first was signed by the courier and kept hidden from his employer. In the second, he allegedly recorded the full deposit amounts and forged the courier’s signature, presenting that log to his supervisor.

Cramer’s preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Hartman. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, court records show.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Barry E. Waltz, Jr. at 717-371-5212.

