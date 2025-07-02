Brandon Emanuel Thomas, 22, of the 700 block of Sterling Place in Lancaster Township, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 25 to Felony Burglary, Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor Theft From a Motor Vehicle, and Misdemeanor Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Thomas entered the victim’s home in the 400 block of Elmshire Drive shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He stole two handguns worth more than $3,600, construction items, and a backpack, investigators said.

A resident sleeping upstairs awoke to noises, found the front door ajar, and walked outside — only to be confronted by Thomas in dark clothing and a surgical mask. Thomas told the resident he was “just checking to make sure their car was locked,” but fled when the resident threatened to call 911.

A Manheim Township Police K9 tracked Thomas, locating the discarded surgical mask nearby. DNA taken from the mask linked him to the break-in, Detective Kenneth Smith wrote in the affidavit. A backpack stolen from the home was recovered at a nearby property the following day, but the guns were never found.

“Those firearms are now in the mix,” First Deputy District Attorney Cody Wade told the court, noting they “could be anywhere, including on the streets of Lancaster being used in other crimes.” Wade added the burglary was especially alarming because a resident was home at the time and Thomas wore a mask.

Thomas later admitted to entering the home and car, but denied stealing the guns.

Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted the plea and noted the case raised “numerous red flags,” including the theft of firearms. Sentencing will follow a pre-sentence investigation lasting 60 to 90 days.

