‘A Thug In A Petite Package’: Judge Slams Woman In Manheim Twp. Teen Beating Home Invasion

Najee Aalliyah Ramirez, 27, of Sterling Place, was sentenced to two to eight years behind bars after being convicted of Burglary, Corruption of Minors, and Simple Assault following a three-day jury trial in May 2024, held without her.

According to prosecutors, Ramirez and three co-defendants kicked down the victim’s door in August 2022 and attacked a juvenile girl and her mother, leaving the teen with head and neck injuries. The group demanded the teen come outside to fight. When the family refused, they rushed inside and attacked.

“They physically attacked my child,” the mother told the court.

Ramirez skipped both her trial and a bail hearing, leading to her arrest in March 2025 on a bench warrant. Prosecutor Elizabeth Lapp said she showed “zero remorse,” even targeting the victim in social media posts.

During sentencing, Ramirez offered a letter saying she “ran away from [her] problems” and regretted “feeding into negativity.” Judge Jeffrey Conrad read it aloud — then delivered a searing rebuke.

“Your mouth ran like a duck’s backside” the day you “beat on a child,” he said. He called her actions those of “a thug in a petite package,” not a grown woman or mother. “It’s a miracle the child survived,” he added. “Grow up this second.”

Ramirez’s sister, Jajaira Ramirez, was sentenced to one year less one day to two years less one day, plus three years of probation. Co-defendant Aisha Kemmerer’s case is pending. A 16-year-old niece involved had her case handled in juvenile court.

Ramirez is barred from contacting the victim.

Manheim Township Police Officer Jonathan Reginella filed the charges

