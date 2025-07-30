Silvestre Herrera-Vasquez, 48, was taken into custody on Monday, July 28, by ERO Philadelphia alongside Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia, IRS Philadelphia, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia, authorities said.

Herrera-Vasquez, who entered the United States at an unknown date and time, has a criminal history in Philadelphia. Police arrested him on May 15, 2011, under the alias “Alex Acosta” for retail theft. He was convicted and fined on Aug. 17, 2011.

On Jan. 10, 2014, the Philadelphia Police Department issued a warrant for Herrera-Vasquez, using the alias “Marcos Garcia-Reyes,” for strongarm rape, officials detailed.

“The arrest of dangerous criminal illegal aliens like Herrera-Vasquez demonstrates ICE’s absolute commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane said. “I commend our partner agencies for continuing to collaborate with ERO in finding, arresting and removing these individuals. By working together, we are able to leverage our collective resources and expertise to apprehend dangerous criminals and uphold the law. Our partnerships are essential in our mission to protect the public and maintain the integrity of our immigration system.”

Herrera-Vasquez will be processed for expedited removal and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings, according to authorities.

Members of the public with information can report crimes or suspicious activity by dialing the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

