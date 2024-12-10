Part Of US 202 North Closes For Chester County Crash: PennDOT (Developing)

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m., prompting an immediate closure of the busy roadway in Tredyffrin Township. All lanes remain blocked as of 1:48 p.m., and drivers are advised to avoid the area, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said.

Emergency crews are on-site managing the situation, but no details about injuries or the number of vehicles involved have been disclosed.

The closure is expected to last until at least 3:30 p.m., according to the latest update.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

