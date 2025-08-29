Nicholas Edward Moore, 26, was arrested after investigators determined the infant had sustained bruising to her shoulders, arm, ear, and face inside a home on the 100 block of Shoen Road on Tuesday, Aug. 19, the affidavit states.

The child’s maternal grandmother, Toni Harris, first reported the injuries. Harris told detectives her daughter, Sarah Harris, admitted Moore caused the bruising. She provided investigators with photos showing marks on the infant’s right shoulder and arm, a red mark on her ear, and bruising on her face.

On Aug. 19, police arranged a recorded phone call between Toni and Moore. During the call, Moore admitted he became frustrated when the baby would not stop crying and squeezed her shoulders. He later told detectives he pinched the child’s ear and forcefully gripped her before Sarah Harris intervened.

Moore was taken into custody the same day and transported to the West Whiteland Township Police Department. He admitted the baby was fussy and that he lost control, according to the affidavit.

He has been charged with Felony Aggravated Assault of a victim under 6 years old, Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Court records show Moore’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge John Bailey on Aug. 19. He remains in Chester County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, Sept. 2.

