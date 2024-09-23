Malvern Dad Is Already Fan Favorite On 'Golden Bachelorette'

Meet Charles L, a 66-year-old data analyst and father of two from Malvern, PA, who has been stealing the show since cameras laid eyes on him last week.

Charles is one of the many suitors who bonded with Vassos over the loss of their spouse. Charles said he lost his "first and only love" six years ago, and has been trying to find love again at his daughters' urging.

After stepping out of the limo, Charles tells Vassos he's 66 but looks 36, and spent much of the evening exploring Bachelor Mansion.

"Oh boy, they have a humongous refrigerator!" he says in sheer awe while in the kitchen.

The clips have since been going viral on social media.

Charles shared a cup of tea with Vassos, who later gave him a rose.

"Me?" he asked as she called his name, in clear disbelief.

Charles already has fans rallying behind him, including one demanding producers to make him the next "Golden Bachelor."

"This man has won me over for the season," the Reddit post reads. "If he’s not golden bachelor I will riot."

Charles' bio on the ABC site says he grew up in rural China and moved to the United States with only $20 in his pocket.

"Now, he’s ready to risk it all for love and is hoping Joan can match his kind heart, hilarious sense of humor, and sweet soul."

Vassos left Gerry Turner's season of "The Golden Bachelor" early when her daughter was preparing to have a baby. Now, it's her turn to find love after losing her husband to pancreatic cancer.

"The Golden Bachelorette" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m., on ABC.

