Isaiah Lewis was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and other violations, Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police said in a press statement on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

An officer from Westtown-East Goshen was on patrol shortly before midnight on Friday, Sept. 13 in the 1500 block of West Chester Pike, Westtown Township, when he was behind a vehicle with an expired registration, police explained.

They said the vehicle then began to cause numerous traffic violations.

A traffic stop was initiated, and after further investigation, Lewis was arrested.

Court records show Lewis posted $500 bail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30.

