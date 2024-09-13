Distracted Nanny Was On Her Phone When 3-Year-Old Ran Off, Died In Tredyffrin Park: DA

Imani Lewis was working as the nanny of a 3-year-old, nonverbal boy and called 9-1-1 when he went missing in Tredyffrin Township on Sept. 2, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Chester County DA's office said.

Officers were dispatched to Wilson Farm Park, Tredyffrin Township, and searched park and a path leading to the stormwater retention pond. When police approached the water’s edge, they found the boy unresponsive in the pond. He was taken out of the water and emergency life-saving measures were administered, but the boy died.

Investigators later determined that the Lewis had been in contact with several people through phone calls and text messages, before, during and after the victim had gone missing.

Video surveillance at the Wilson Farm Park showed the child victim using the playsets while the Lewis was "observantly using her cellphone and distracted from supervising the victim," the DA's office said.

Lewis was arrested by Tredyffrin police on Friday, Sept. 13, and charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. Magisterial District Judge Lauren Holt arraigned Lewis and set bail at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2024.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe called the case a "tragic" one. Tredyffrin Police Chief Michael Beaty said: “This is a devastating death for the victim’s family. Our entire community has felt the effects of it.”

