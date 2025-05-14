Allen Gould, 60, is accused of killing his wife, Anna Maciejewska, sometime around March 29, 2017—despite reporting her missing on April 12 of that year, Pennsylvania State Police said. Prosecutors say her life was abruptly cut short and that Gould spent weeks pretending she was alive.

Maciejewska’s phone sent texts to friends and family, including a “Happy Birthday” message to her father in Polish—one investigators say was written using Google Translate and sent by Gould, not Anna. Forensic examiners found the exact message on a search log in Gould’s home.

Disappearance And Deception

Gould told police Anna left their Malvern home in a “panic” to get to work on April 10, 2017, but investigators later learned her vehicle, a 2011 blue Audi A4, had not been started that day. Her co-workers at Voya Financial reported her missing after she failed to show up for multiple days. She had also abruptly ceased all financial transactions and social contact by March 28, authorities said.

Her Audi was discovered parked in a residential complex over a mile away weeks later. A cadaver dog alerted to the smell of human remains in the trunk, and her purse—with ID, cash, and credit cards—was locked inside.

Fake Texts, Secret Searches, Missing Tarp

According to the affidavit, Gould delayed contacting police, manipulated her electronic devices, and conducted Google searches about strangulation and defense attorneys within days of her disappearance.

He bought a burner phone, had notes labeled “cover story,” and withdrew large checks for legal and private investigator expenses. A tarp seen on his property shortly after her disappearance was never recovered.

A human remains detection dog also alerted to disturbed soil in his yard, and battery data from Anna’s Audi showed it had been moved early on April 11, contradicting Gould’s timeline.

Marital Breakdown And Motive

Anna had long been planning to leave Gould, court records say. She was researching custody laws, attending divorce prep classes, and confiding in friends about emotional abuse.

Texts show a strained marriage: “I feel so bad I may hurt myself… we do NOT work together,” she wrote. Anna told multiple people she feared her husband would prevent her from taking their son to Poland.

She never boarded the flight she booked for her father’s 80th birthday. Instead, Gould allegedly used her phone to fabricate alibis and cover his tracks.

Murder Charge Filed

Gould was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police at his Charlestown Township home and is charged with:

Felony Murder of the First Degree.

Felony Murder of the Third Degree.

Felony Criminal Homicide.

Misdemeanor Abuse of Corpse.

Misdemeanor False Reports.

Misdemeanor Unsworn Falsification to Authorities.

Misdemeanor Tampering with Physical Evidence.

He remains in Chester County Prison without bail following his preliminary arraignment on Wednesday, May 14 at 1:41 p.m. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27 at 11 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge James C. Kovaleski.

Anna’s body has never been recovered.

