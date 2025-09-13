Ronald Erney, 57, of Fogelsville, was identified as the suspect behind the blasts that shook neighborhoods last year, according to police.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Erney’s home in Upper Macungie Township on Friday, Sept. 12, forcing an evacuation of nearby residents until the area was deemed safe, police said.

Inside, investigators discovered chemicals and bomb-making components, including fuses, cardboard tubing, PVC piping, and projectiles. Ten firearms, ghost gun parts, and tools were also seized, police detailed.

Erney, barred from owning firearms due to his felony record, now faces charges in both Northampton and Lehigh counties. In Northampton County, he was charged with seven counts of felony possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices and seven counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, police said.

In Lehigh County, he was charged with weapons of mass destruction, felony possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices, and 10 counts of firearms not to possess, according to police.

Erney’s preliminary arraignment was held in Northampton County, where bail was set at $50,000. He was committed to Northampton County Prison and will be arraigned separately on the Lehigh County charges.

The case drew assistance from the Upper Macungie Township Police Department, bomb squads from Allentown and Bethlehem, the ATF, Allentown paramedics, and the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company.

