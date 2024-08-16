Julian Díaz had a tragic accident that left 85% of his body with third-degree burns, according to his uncle, Jonathan Gring of Emmaus.

"He was a funny loving caring son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Gring said on a GoFundMe page. "He always made everyone laugh and if you knew you were going to be around Julian, you knew you were in for some kinda entertainment."

Gring had raised more than $25,000 toward medical bills as of Friday afternoon, Aug. 16.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Macungie-Alburtis-Emmaus and receive free news updates.