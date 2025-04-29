Propane Truck Dangling After Bridge Collapse In Lower Macungie: Officials

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of Orchid Place. A Sharp Energy propane truck was crossing the privately owned bridge when it gave way, authorities said. The bridge is owned by Wildlands Conservancy.

Despite the dramatic scene, the truck’s driver was not injured, first responders confirmed.

A sign at the entrance to the bridge states “Weight Limit 5 Tons.” It’s unclear whether the truck exceeded that limit or if structural issues contributed to the collapse.

Daily Voice has reached out to Sharp Energy for a statement but has not yet received a response.

Emergency crews secured the scene, and authorities are working with property owners to assess the damage and next steps.

