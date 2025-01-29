NULL 28°

Passenger Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Upper Macungie

A passenger was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, officials announced.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The victim, identified only as John Doe, was pronounced dead at 8:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, on the scene at State Route 100 and Schaefer Run Road, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center.

The passenger in a vehicle that collided with the tractor-trailer, authorities said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Upper Macungie Township Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

The coroner’s office is working to confirm Doe’s identity and locate his next-of-kin. No further details will be released until that process is complete, the coroner explained.

