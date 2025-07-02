Next Of Kin Sought For Emmaus Woman Who Died At Lehigh Valley Hospital: Coroner

Sandra A. Ritz was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensics Center. Her death was determined to be from natural causes.

Efforts to locate next of kin have been unsuccessful, officials announced on Wednesday, July 2.

Anyone with information about her relatives or family contacts is urged to reach out to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office by calling 610-782-3426 or emailing danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

