Angel Luis Rivera Jr. of Alburtis died at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 after being struck by the train, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

The accident occurred near North Main Street and West Penn Avenue in Alburtis,

Angel's brother, Genesis Quinones of Allentown, organized a GoFundMe.

"Just know Angel loves you all and if he was here, he’d remind you of that love every day even when you least expect it," Quinones wrote.

