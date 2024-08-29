Overcast 75°

Angel Luis Rivera Jr., 26, Of Alburtis Struck Dead By Train

The 26-year-old man struck and killed by a train in Lehigh County is being remembered for his love for everyone.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Support Angel's Family After Tragic Loss/Genesis Quinones
Angel Luis Rivera Jr. of Alburtis died at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 after being struck by the train, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. 

The accident occurred near North Main Street and West Penn Avenue in Alburtis,

Angel's brother, Genesis Quinones of Allentown, organized a GoFundMe.

"Just know Angel loves you all and if he was here, he’d remind you of that love every day even when you least expect it," Quinones wrote.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

