Jared Matthew Gerhard, 30, of Macungie, pleaded guilty in March to misdemeanor charges of indecent assault without consent of another and corruption of minors, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Houlihan.

Gerhard was sentenced by Judge Anna-Kristie M. Marks to serve 9 to 23 months in Lehigh County Jail and five years of probation. He was also designated a sexually violent predator and must register for life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Houlihan said.

The assault happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Marshalls on Hamilton Boulevard. Gerhard allegedly approached the victim — a 17-year-old girl with autism — lifted his shirt to show his abdomen, and later reached between her legs from behind and touched her, according to the affidavit.

The girl screamed and ran back to her family. Gerhard fled the store but was spotted speeding through the parking lot onto Mill Creek Road. Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville stopped him and recovered clothing and a toy from the store inside his car.

Another customer had tried but failed to stop Gerhard from leaving the store, authorities said.

Gerhard had previously worked as a substitute teacher at multiple schools in Lehigh County, according to the DA’s Office.

