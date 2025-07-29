George Travis Woodfield, 41, was sentenced to three decades behind bars and a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty earlier this year, according to federal prosecutors. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.

Court records show that in November 2018, Woodfield drove an 11-year-old child from Pennsylvania to New York City for an overnight trip, where he sexually abused the child in a hotel room following a day of sightseeing. Between September 2015 and July 2024, he also accessed numerous depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including prepubescent children, investigators said.

“Child sexual abuse is a depraved criminal act that harms the most innocent among us,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in the release. “We will swiftly bring to justice any individual who commits these horrific crimes against children in our communities.”

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania added that Woodfield’s crimes were not limited to viewing images of child sexual abuse. “Woodfield didn’t just view images of child sexual abuse, he sought out sex with a child,” Metcalf said. “While prosecuting a predator like Woodfield can’t undo that damage, his prison sentence prevents him from causing further harm and provides his victim justice.”

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit and its Philadelphia and Richmond field offices handled the case, with Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs calling it “a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication” of agents working to protect children.

The case was prosecuted by CEOS Trial Attorney Jessica L. Urban, CEOS Senior Trial Attorney Jennifer Toritto Leonardo, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca J. Kulik. It was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat child exploitation and abuse.

