Dennis L. Grow, of Upper Macungie Township, was the operator of the vehicle when it veered off the roadway in the 800 block of Grim Road in Maxatawny Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash happened at about 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Grow was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest where he was pronounced dead on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:47 a.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle accident and the manner of death as accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Police – Reading Barracks continues to investigate the crash with assistance from the coroner’s office.

