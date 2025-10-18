Fair 68°

SHARE

Dennis Grow, 63, Dies After Maxatawny Township Crash

A 63-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into an embankment in Berks County, officials announced on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Lehigh County coroner

Lehigh County coroner

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Dennis L. Grow, of Upper Macungie Township, was the operator of the vehicle when it veered off the roadway in the 800 block of Grim Road in Maxatawny Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash happened at about 7:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Grow was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest where he was pronounced dead on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:47 a.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle accident and the manner of death as accidental.

The Pennsylvania State Police – Reading Barracks continues to investigate the crash with assistance from the coroner’s office.

to follow Daily Voice Macungie-Alburtis-Emmaus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE