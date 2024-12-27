Daniel Leibensperger, 34, was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, near the 1200 block of North 6th Street in Allentown, according to the coroner's office.

Leibensperger was reportedly found partly submerged in the creek by a passerby walking their dog, the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

