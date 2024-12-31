Daniel Leibensperger, 34, was cooking up more than trouble when he attacked his girlfriend in the kitchen of their Emmaus apartment on Wednesday, Dec. 18, police said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Minor Street around 6:30 p.m. for an assault, only to discover the woman lying in agony with the knife still lodged in her back—handle and all, authorities said.

The victim recounted how Leibensperger erupted in a fit of rage, screaming at her before she felt a searing blow that knocked her to the ground. When she realized she’d been stabbed, the woman managed to call for help before being rushed to the hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Leibensperger fled the scene, sparking a manhunt that ended tragically when his lifeless body was discovered on Thursday, Dec. 26, partially submerged in Jordan Creek near North 6th Street in Allentown, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the cause and manner of his death but have found no evidence of foul play, they said.

The harrowing attack and Leibensperger’s untimely death remain under investigation by Emmaus and Allentown police.

Leibensperger was born in Bethlehem and lived in Allentown, according to his social media. He attended Freedom High School from 2004 to 2008.

Funeral details were not available.

