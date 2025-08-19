Troopers with PSP Fogelsville were dispatched to 6900 Hamilton Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. after a report of a vehicle into a building, according to the release.

A 68-year-old woman from Lower Macungie lost control of her 2016 BMW X3 and crashed into the JEI Learning Center (Suite 230), damaging both Suite 230 and Suite 235, police said.

There were no occupants inside the businesses at the time of the crash. The driver was evaluated at the scene by Macungie Ambulance, according to investigators.

Both suites are currently closed as a result of the crash.

The Lower Macungie Township Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by PSP Fogelsville.

