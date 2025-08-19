Mostly Cloudy 72°

BMW Crashes Into JEI Learning Center In Lower Macungie

A vehicle slammed into a learning center in Lower Macungie Township, causing extensive damage to two suites, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

JEI Learning Center in Lower Macungie

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Troopers with PSP Fogelsville were dispatched to 6900 Hamilton Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. after a report of a vehicle into a building, according to the release.

A 68-year-old woman from Lower Macungie lost control of her 2016 BMW X3 and crashed into the JEI Learning Center (Suite 230), damaging both Suite 230 and Suite 235, police said.

There were no occupants inside the businesses at the time of the crash. The driver was evaluated at the scene by Macungie Ambulance, according to investigators.

Both suites are currently closed as a result of the crash.

The Lower Macungie Township Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by PSP Fogelsville.

