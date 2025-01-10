9-Year-Old Granddaughter Sexually Assaulted By Grandpa: PA State Police

The incidents reportedly began during the summer of 2024 and continued until December 2024, state police said.

The girl, from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, came forward to report the abuse, leading investigators to file the charges. The assaults allegedly occurred at a residence on Homestead Drive in North Whitehall Township, according to the release.

No further information about the suspect or charges has been disclosed.

This is a developing investigation by the Bethlehem Crime Unit under Trooper Dietrich.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, resources are available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or here.

