$5 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Lehigh County Giant

The winning $5,000,000 Lion’s Share ticket was purchased at GIANT Food Stores, located at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township, according to a release. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning ticket.

The $5,000,000 Lion’s Share is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Players are urged to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds the public that Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.

All Lottery prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, lottery officials noted.

