$5 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Lehigh County Giant

A Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket worth $5 million was sold in Lehigh County, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 4.

GIANT Food Stores, located at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township, where the winning lottery ticket sold. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The winning $5,000,000 Lion’s Share ticket was purchased at GIANT Food Stores, located at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township, according to a release. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the prize-winning ticket.

The $5,000,000 Lion’s Share is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Players are urged to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds the public that Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.

All Lottery prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, lottery officials noted.

