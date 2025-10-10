1-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Macungie: State Police (Update)

Troopers from PSP Fogelsville were dispatched to the 5300 block of Bachman Road in Upper Milford Township, Macungie, at approximately 4:15 p.m. for the report of a child who had been hit, according to the release.

Upon arrival, troopers attempted life-saving measures. The boy was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead in the trauma bay at 5:00 p.m. by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The incident remains under investigation by the PSP Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Troop M Forensic Services Unit and the Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 13, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center to assist in determining the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have identified the toddler but are withholding the name to respect the family’s privacy during this time of loss.

Editor’s Note: The child was originally reported as 2½ years old. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed he was 1½ years old.

