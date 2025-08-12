Thomas Hipple, of Snow Shoe, was crossing State Route 144 near 730 E. Sycamore Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent hit him head-on around 9:09 a.m., troopers said.

The two-lane asphalt road is posted at 45 mph and divided by a double yellow line, according to investigators.

Hipple was pronounced dead at the scene. His body came to rest in the grass on the north side of the road, facing west, police said.

The driver, identified as Michael J. Packer of Snow Shoe, was not injured but was cited for Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic – Single. He was improperly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Assisting at the scene were Mount Nittany Health EMS, Snow Shoe Ambulance and Rescue Service, PennDOT, and the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

