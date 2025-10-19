Overcast 50°

Runaway Horse And Buggy Smashes Into Statues: PA State Police Lykens

A runaway horse and buggy damaged a home’s steps and statues in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The crash happened when the unoccupied horse and buggy traveled west along the sidewalk in front of 243 West Market Street in Gratz Borough at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, troopers said.

The buggy struck the front steps of the property, shifting them and causing two statues to fall and break, according to police.

The owner regained control of the horse and buggy a short time later, investigators said.

No injuries were reported, and no EMS agencies or assisting departments were called to the scene.

Police noted the buggy is self-insured.

