The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office has concluded its review of the kidnapping and fatal shooting of 19-year-old Gabriella "Gabby" Morgan and her mother, Kimberly Day-Miller, by 21-year-old Ricky Shannon on Friday, Nov. 8.

An investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, along with forensic findings and extensive video evidence, confirmed that Shannon murdered Gabby Morgan before killing himself, according to DAFran Chardo.

Shannon allegedly drove nearly two hours after receiving a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order to break into the Millers’ home in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County. Upon entry, he shot and killed Kim and injured Gabby’s stepfather, Brian Miller. Gabby’s younger sister, Jennifer Day, suffered a graze wound during the attack.

Shannon then forcibly removed Gabby from the home and fled in his Ford F-150XLT while Jennifer called 911 to report the home invasion and shootings.

Chase Ends With Double Shooting

Northwest Regional and Elizabethtown Borough police quickly located Shannon’s truck and began a pursuit toward Harrisburg, with Pennsylvania State Police joining the chase as Shannon drove recklessly through the city, striking three civilian vehicles along the way, authorities said.

As Shannon neared Clark’s Ferry Bridge, police performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. However, as officers approached, Shannon fired at police, striking the windshield of their vehicle, according to video evidence reviewed by investigators. Two state troopers returned fire toward the driver’s side of the truck.

Moments later, Shannon turned his gun on Gabby and fatally shot her before shooting himself, Chardo said.

Bodycam and dashcam footage from responding officers corroborated the findings, showing Shannon’s gunfire before any officers discharged their weapons, the DA’s report stated.

Autopsy Confirms Homicide, Suicide Findings

Forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne K. Ross confirmed through gunshot residue testing that Shannon’s fatal wounds were self-inflicted, while Gabby’s and Kim’s were homicides.

“This was an awful tragedy for the family of Gabriella Morgan and Kimberly Day,” Chardo said, adding that the police response was lawful given Shannon’s “felonious actions.”

Family Seeks Support

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Brian Miller and Jennifer Day in their recovery, as well as to help cover funeral expenses.

The family has requested privacy and asks that all inquiries be directed to their designated spokesperson.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 for confidential support. If you’re in crisis or struggling with suicidal thoughts, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988.

