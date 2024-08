Johnathan Brian Pringle, 6, was last seen at his home in the 300 block of Market Street, Lykens at 4 a.m. Friday, PSP Troop H PIO Megan Frazer detailed in the release.

Johnathan was wearing blue and white Animaniacs pajamas (pictured below) and no shoes, according to the police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or police at 717-362-8700.

