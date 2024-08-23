John Levi Reed IV, 51, of Williamstown, was taken into custody at 7:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, for a drug offense after troopers were called to a report of a "suspicious person" in Jackson Township, according to a separate release attached in the same PSP file.

The crash happened two days before in the area of 185 Specktown Road in Lykens Township at 1:24 p.m., as detailed by PSP Lykens Trooper Peter Calmeres.

Reed was driving a blue Dodge Challenger when he struck the horse and buggy while trying to pass it, he then fled the scene, Trooper Calmeres wrote in the release.

The 56-year-old woman driving the buggy was injured in the crash and taken by the Millersburg Area Ambulance Association to UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, Calmeres explained.

Local photographer Seth Lasko posted additional information and photos on his Facebook page Seth Lasko Photography 2.0. You can see those in the embedded post below.

For the drug offense, Reed was released on his own recognizance as set by Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum during his preliminary arraignment following his initial arrest.

He was then arrested on numerous summary and misdemeanor traffic offenses for the hit-and-run, including "ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY," as stated in a second docket. He was released on $5,000 bail as set by Judge Kenneth A. Lenker on Aug. 23.

Both cases will have a preliminary hearing before Judge Margerum at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Reed has a history of drug-related offenses, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children starting in 2004, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lykens Valley and receive free news updates.