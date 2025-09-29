John Koperna, 44, of Pottsville, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Accent southbound on Route 225 when he fell asleep and struck the rear of the buggy near Creek Road around 8 p.m., troopers explained.

The buggy was carrying eight occupants from Northumberland County, police said. The impact threw several victims from the carriage, with two children — a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl — pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

A 32-year-old man from Herndon suffered severe head trauma and was found semi-conscious, bleeding from the ears, nose, and mouth. A 30-year-old woman from the same residence was trapped in the buggy with life-threatening head injuries. Another woman was ejected through the windshield of the striking vehicle, investigators reported.

Emergency crews also performed CPR on a baby in the roadway. Another child, age 4, was located breathing on the roadside. Two infants, ages 1 and under, were found crying in a ditch and were only discovered after rescuers heard their cries, according to Officials on the scene.

One of the victims was flown by Geisinger Life Flight to Danville, while others were transported by Area Services EMS and Americus EMS. Responders from Herndon and Trevorton Fire Companies, along with Petefish Towing, assisted at the scene.

Koperna suffered minor injuries and was taken for treatment. Both his car and the buggy were destroyed and towed from the crash site.

Criminal charges against Koperna are pending. State police confirmed the investigation remains active and said charges will be filed once their probe is complete.

