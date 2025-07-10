John Esh, 32, used vice grips to disconnect a propane line from his hot water heater, turned on a stove burner, and fled the home on the 500 block of Picnic Road in Lykens Township at 3:26 a.m. on Monday, July 7, according to PSP Lykens.

Moments later, the house exploded and was completely destroyed. The property was owned by JZE Non-Profit Trust of Lykens, troopers said.

Esh was charged with:

Felony Causing a Catastrophe.

Felony Arson—Intent to Destroy an Unoccupied Structure.

Felony 3 Reckless Burning.

Felony 3 Criminal Mischief.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Margerum, who denied bail. Esh was remanded to Dauphin County Prison ahead of his preliminary hearing.

