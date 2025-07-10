Partly Cloudy 77°

John Esh Charged In Explosive Lykens Mobile Home Arson: PSP

A man intentionally caused a propane-fueled explosion that destroyed his Dauphin County home, Pennsylvania State Police announced in a release issued Wednesday, July 9.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
John Esh, 32, used vice grips to disconnect a propane line from his hot water heater, turned on a stove burner, and fled the home on the 500 block of Picnic Road in Lykens Township at 3:26 a.m. on Monday, July 7, according to PSP Lykens.

Moments later, the house exploded and was completely destroyed. The property was owned by JZE Non-Profit Trust of Lykens, troopers said.

Esh was charged with:

  • Felony Causing a Catastrophe.
  • Felony Arson—Intent to Destroy an Unoccupied Structure.
  • Felony 3 Reckless Burning.
  • Felony 3 Criminal Mischief.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Margerum, who denied bail. Esh was remanded to Dauphin County Prison ahead of his preliminary hearing.

