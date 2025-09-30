PFA Violation, Burglary Standoff Ends With Arrest In Delco: PA State Police

Michael Ebright, 39, most recently of Media, was taken into custody following a police operation at a Valley View Road home in Upper Providence Township on Monday, Sept. 29, according to state police.

The case began a day earlier when troopers were called to the 2000 block of Bluebird View in Edgmont Township for a reported protection from abuse violation. The mother of the female victim told troopers that Ebright was contacting her daughter despite an active order.

Ebright sent the victim text messages claiming he was inside her apartment and even shared a pin of his location, investigators explained. Troopers searched the residence and surrounding areas with drones, K-9 officers, and at known addresses in Marcus Hook, Upper Providence Township, and Ridley Creek State Park, but he escaped capture on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The following morning, troopers with the Troop K Vice Unit spotted Ebright entering the Valley View Road residence. Police established a perimeter, obtained a search warrant, and called in the Special Emergency Response Team. Negotiators convinced Ebright to surrender shortly before 4 p.m.

Ebright was arraigned on charges of violating protection from abuse orders, as well as burglary, stalking, and criminal trespass, authorities said.

