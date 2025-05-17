Man Shot Dead Near Ridge Pike, Suspect In Custody: Montgomery County DA

The 47-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Ridge Pike and Crosskeys Road in Lower Providence Township, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lower Providence Police Chief Michael Jackson.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a reported shooting around 4:46 p.m. and found the man wounded at the scene, officials said. He was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A suspect is in custody, but further details about the arrest or potential charges have not yet been released.

The joint investigation is being handled by Montgomery County Detectives and Lower Providence Police. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Lower Providence Police at 610-539-5901 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

