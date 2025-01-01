A New Year’s Tradition With A Twist

For Pennsylvanians of German heritage, pork and sauerkraut are New Year’s staples, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune. Urban Churn, a central Pennsylvania favorite, has elevated this tradition by transforming it into an ice cream flavor that surprises and delights.

“We use all-natural ingredients and traditional ice cream production techniques to create unique flavors,” said owner Adam Brackbill. “The acid from the sauerkraut gives it a tangy buttermilk flavor that’s unexpectedly delicious.”

Since 2016, Urban Churn has been crafting and selling 50 gallons of this briny, salty, creamy treat for a limited time. Each year, it draws customers from across Pennsylvania and nearby states, including Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey.

Visit Urban Churn To Try It For Yourself

Sauerkraut Ice Cream will be available at all Urban Churn locations while supplies last. Don’t miss the chance to make your first treat of 2025 truly one-of-a-kind. Here are the details:

Harrisburg Scoop Shop

1004 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104

Holiday hours: Wednesday (New Year’s Day), 12–7 p.m.

Regular hours: Thursday–Friday, 2–8 p.m.; Saturday, 12–9 p.m.; Closed Sunday–Tuesday.

Mechanicsburg Scoop Shop

6391 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Holiday hours: Wednesday (New Year’s Day), 12–7 p.m.

Regular hours: Thursday, 2–9 p.m.; Friday, 2–10 p.m.; Saturday, 12–10 p.m.; Sunday, 12–9 p.m.; Monday–Tuesday, 2–9 p.m.

Carlisle Scoop Shop

258 Westminster Drive, Carlisle, PA 17109

Same hours as Mechanicsburg.

Can’t Visit In Person?

You can inquire about shipping sauerkraut ice cream anywhere in the U.S. by calling (717) 884-9396 or emailing Contact@urbanchurn.com.

Kick off 2025 with a bold and unforgettable taste experience. Stop by Urban Churn and join the sauerkraut ice cream tradition!

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.