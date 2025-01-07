Summer Lynn Heil, 37, was sentenced to 9 months to 3 years in a State Correctional Institution for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a felony, District Attorney Richard Wilson revealed. Heil was previously charged with Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence, both misdemeanors, but the added felony reflected her role in concealing the crime.

Michael Pruitt, 40, was lured to a Springfield Township home in March 2024, where he was shot, stabbed, and dismembered by Heil’s co-defendants, Terry and Ronda Parker, according to court documents previously reported by Daily Voice. Heil became involved after Pruitt’s death, assisting in hiding the evidence to protect the killers, investigators said.

“Believe it or not, under Pennsylvania law, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Physical Evidence are only misdemeanors,” Wilson stated. “However, because she abused the corpse and tampered with the body to protect those responsible for the killing, the additional felony charge was appropriate.”

Wilson clarified that Heil “played no role in the actual death” of Pruitt but joined in the cleanup after learning of the murder. Her actions, including aiding in the disposal of Pruitt’s remains, ultimately led to her conviction.

Heil was already serving time for unrelated drug charges and was on parole when she committed the crime. Her new sentence will run consecutively, bringing her total incarceration to a minimum of 3 years and 9 months and a maximum of 14 years.

The investigation, led by Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Morariu, revealed the grisly details of Pruitt’s murder. The Parkers, who face homicide charges, allegedly killed Pruitt, dismembered his body with an axe, and attempted to destroy evidence with Heil’s assistance.

Michael Pruitt’s death remains a disturbing case for the region. Authorities noted that additional charges may still be filed against the Parkers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.