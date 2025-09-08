Smrity Darjee, 16, of Lower Paxton, was reported as a runaway on Saturday, Sept. 6, according to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police.

Darjee is believed to be in the Albany, New York, area, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Paxton Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or this website, and reference incident number LP-25-019231.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.