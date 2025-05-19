Rohan Rai, of Montgomery, Illinois, was arrested on Friday, May 16 and charged with Rape, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Statutory Sexual Assault, and other felonies after driving from Illinois to Harrisburg to meet the 15-year-old victim, police say.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

Rai began communicating with the girl—identified as A.T.—on Instagram in 2023, Detective Connor Leggore stated in the affidavit. He allegedly persuaded her to send nude videos, including some in which she performed sexual acts on herself. Rai then threatened to post the videos online and profit from them unless she did what he demanded.

He drove overnight from Illinois and waited outside her apartment on the 4200 block of Wagonwheel Court in a silver Nissan Rogue. On the morning of May 16, Rai offered her a ride to school. Instead, he took her to a local park, forced her into the backseat of his vehicle, and raped her, according to police.

The girl told investigators she repeatedly told Rai to stop and tried to fight him off, but he continued. Afterward, she attempted to clean herself in a nearby portable toilet.

Rai remained parked outside her apartment after the assault, where officers located him and his vehicle with Illinois tags. He allegedly told them he had made “serious mistakes.”

During an interview at the station, Rai admitted he had sex with the girl multiple times during past visits and confirmed he took explicit screenshots and videos of her during video chats. He used the word “rape” to describe his own actions during the latest encounter, according to the affidavit.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael J. Smith, who denied bail citing Rai as a threat to the victim. Rai is currently being held at Dauphin County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 2 at 10:15 a.m. before MDJ Wendy Grella.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.