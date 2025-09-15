Samuel Lee Gulliver, 36, was arrested on the 4700 block of Fritchey Street in Harrisburg, according to police. Court documents show he was charged with Felony Rape of a Child, Felony Indecent Assault, Felony Corruption of Minors, and Felony Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

The charges stemmed from allegations involving a 10-year-old victim, identified in the complaint as O.G., investigators detailed in the affidavit. Gulliver is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and inappropriate contact with the child, in violation of Pennsylvania’s Crimes Code.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Wendy J.F. Grella on Sept. 9, 2025. Due to the severity of the charges, bail was denied, according to the docket.

The investigation was handled by the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police, with the affidavit signed by Officer Gareth Kauffman.

Gulliver is currently being held in Dauphin County custody.

