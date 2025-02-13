But on Thursday, Feb. 13, authorities told Daily Voice that Odon J. Rathnam has been offered a plea deal that could spare him of that.

As previously reported by Daily Voice on July 25, 2024, Rathnam was charged with multiple felonies, including rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault. The victim, who came forward at 22, accused him of abusing her from age six to 17, causing severe physical injuries, according to an affidavit by Detective Jeffrey Corcoran. The assaults reportedly occurred in Rathnam’s home and at Fort Hunter, following his symphony performances.

The plea deal, disclosed during a court hearing, would reduce a potential life sentence to a lesser penalty if accepted, as first reported by PennLive. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the report, telling Daily Voice, “We generally cannot comment on plea discussions. But this article accurately relates what occurred in court.”

Rathnam allegedly confessed during recorded phone calls with the victim but blamed alcohol. He has a prior conviction for reckless endangerment from a 2015 DUI incident.

His preliminary hearing was held on July 24, 2024, before Judge Wendy Grella, and he was denied bail. The next court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.