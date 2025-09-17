The driver was identified as Nyceire Coiley, 18, of Harrisburg. Police said he was drunk when he crashed head-on into a box truck after ignoring multiple traffic stop attempts.

Officers first spotted Coiley’s dark blue Honda CRV speeding westbound on Union Deposit Road near Rutherford Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, according to police. The vehicle’s rear lights weren’t working, and the driver ignored flashing lights and sirens, fleeing at a high rate of speed.

After losing sight of the SUV, police observed it again near Progress Avenue and Union Deposit Road, still driving recklessly, investigators said. Coiley refused a second attempt at a traffic stop and entered Interstate 83 at the Union Deposit Road northbound off-ramp. Police immediately ended the pursuit at the ramp, but the SUV continued south in the northbound lanes.

Moments later, Coiley’s SUV collided head-on with a white box truck near mile marker 47.3, police said. He was the only occupant of the SUV and sustained non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to Hershey Medical Center.

The driver and passenger of the box truck were also hospitalized with minor injuries and have since been released. Police said a preliminary assessment confirmed Coiley was well over the legal limit for alcohol at the time of the crash.

Coiley is charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Misdemeanor DUI, Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and several summary traffic offenses, according to police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest while he recovers from his injuries. He will be arraigned at a later date.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

The collision shut down I-83 northbound between Exit 46 (Route 322/Hershey) and Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road) for about six hours while crews cleaned spilled fuel and fluids. The highway has since reopened.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.