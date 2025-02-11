Anthony Lamar Nolt, 33, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children after allowing his 10-year-old son to drive a tractor towing a concrete mixer while the victim sat unsupervised on the platform of the mixer at their farm on River Road, authorities detailed in a newly released report.

The toddler fell from the mixer and was crushed by the wheels of the 16,300-pound tractor and mixer, investigators detailed. Nolt was reportedly operating a skid loader 20 to 50 feet away from his children at the time of the accident on the morning of July 20, 2024.

Maria Lois Nolt, 2 years, 11 months, and 20 days old, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and died at Hershey Medical Center later that day, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Daily Voice previously reported. Her death was ruled accidental.

Maria’s funeral was held at White Oak Mennonite Church in Manheim on July 26, and she was laid to rest at Stauffers Mennonite Cemetery in Hershey, as noted in her obituary.

The case is one of three fatal farm-related incidents in Lancaster County in 2024. Prosecutors recently secured a conviction in a similar case from 2022.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick and Detective Wilfredo Rivera are handling the case.

