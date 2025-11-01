Man Killed After Charging Lower Paxton Police With Knife Following Stabbing: DA

The incident began around 2:15 p.m. on the 4500 block of Valley Road near Colonial Road, where Lower Paxton Township police were responding to a report of a stabbing, Chardo said.

Before officers arrived, the suspect had allegedly stabbed a woman at a separate location in the township. She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Chardo's statements to the press.

When officers reached Valley Road, the suspect — who has not yet been identified — charged at them with a knife, prompting police to open fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A heavy police presence, including the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Capital Region Forensic Unit, remained in the area through late Saturday afternoon. Valley Road was closed between Ridgeview Road and Colonial Road during the investigation.

Chardo told the media that his office will conduct a full review of the officer-involved shooting, which he described as appearing to be “absolutely justified” based on preliminary findings.

