Latesha Fields, 31, and Payton Deal, 27, were captured at the Quality Inn on North Mountain Road after Lower Paxton Township Police spotted an unoccupied vehicle reported stolen out of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the department.

Officers were on routine patrol around 1:10 p.m. when they began investigating the parked car. That’s when they discovered Fields and Deal were not only tied to the theft but were also wanted in South Carolina for a deadly incident days earlier, police said.

Authorities in Duncan, South Carolina, had been searching for the pair after 38-year-old Alexander Casull was found dead in a room at the WoodSpring Suites Hotel on Frontage Road shortly after noon on Thursday. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Fields and Deal were located in a hotel room and arrested without incident around 4:20 p.m. by Lower Paxton police and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team. They were arraigned on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and denied bail. Both are currently being held at the Dauphin County Prison awaiting their next court appearance.

Extradition details to South Carolina have not yet been released.

