Kyle Walcott, 44, of Harrisburg, allegedly submitted 16 fraudulent fire service training certificates—purportedly from the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute—to both the Paxtang Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department, according to Swatara Township Police.

University representatives confirmed the certificates were fake, authorities said. Walcott used them to misrepresent his training and qualifications while serving as a volunteer firefighter.

The Middletown Fire Department revoked his membership following an internal investigation, and he resigned from the Paxtang Fire Company shortly after, police said.

Walcott is charged with forgery, and a preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Smith.

This case follows similar charges filed against former Paxtang Fire Captain Steven Bartholomew, who was accused in December 2024 of forging University of Maryland training certificates to secure his leadership role.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Paxton and receive free news updates.